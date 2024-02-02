Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.46 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.