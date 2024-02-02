Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 280.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NRIX opened at $8.15 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,911 shares of company stock worth $141,060 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

