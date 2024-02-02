NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $712.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.88. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. On average, research analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.