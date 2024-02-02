Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.10

Oasys (OAS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $199.99 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10138959 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,353,652.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

