Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,420.00

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($18.05) and last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.05), with a volume of 6978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($17.80).

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,059.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £502.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.