OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $36.75 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

