Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

