ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ON opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 721,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after purchasing an additional 154,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

