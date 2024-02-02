Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Up to $44.09

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $45.47. Open Text shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 270,076 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 858,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth about $219,321,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

