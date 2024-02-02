Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.12. 323,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,701. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.