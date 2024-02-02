Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,355 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $257.14. 135,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $257.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

