Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,070. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

