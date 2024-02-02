Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.88. The stock had a trading volume of 98,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.09. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

