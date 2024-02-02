Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,952 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 1,273,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,134. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

