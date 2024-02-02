Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.74 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 183,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,856. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.