Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $427.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,608. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

