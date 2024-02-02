Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

