Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of RB Global worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $63.89. 60,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

