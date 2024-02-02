Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 246,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

