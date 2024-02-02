Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.39. The stock had a trading volume of 219,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.32 and its 200 day moving average is $392.11. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

