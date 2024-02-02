Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIG traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 478,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

