Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,122 shares of company stock worth $10,428,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 492,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,755. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.