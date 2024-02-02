Oppenheimer Boosts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $205.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.60.

NYSE RMD opened at $193.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.63. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

