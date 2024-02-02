Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 25,447 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 393,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

