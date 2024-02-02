Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. 2,570,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,352. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

