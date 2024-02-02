Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $601.15. 12,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.30 and a 200-day moving average of $548.56. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $490.87 and a 52-week high of $610.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $10,792,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

