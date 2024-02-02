Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 4.29% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TOK traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $100.49. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $211.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

