Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $786.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $782.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

