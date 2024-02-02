Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,716,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,596,000 after purchasing an additional 82,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,503. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9 %

WY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

