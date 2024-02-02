Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,420 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 127,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. 1,345,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

