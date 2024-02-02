Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,878 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $227.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,133. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

