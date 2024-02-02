Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,795 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

American Express stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.43. 558,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

