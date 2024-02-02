Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 94.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $520.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

