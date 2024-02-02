Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.53. The company had a trading volume of 500,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

