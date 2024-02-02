Oppenheimer Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.05.

META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $406.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

