ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 14,088 shares.The stock last traded at $95.79 and had previously closed at $96.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

