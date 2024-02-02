Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

