Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

