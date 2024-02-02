Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

