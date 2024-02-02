Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCM opened at $25.06 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.