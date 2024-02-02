Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLCM opened at $25.06 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.
About Oxford Lane Capital
