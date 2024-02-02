Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

