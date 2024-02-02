Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $5.24 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $819.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.