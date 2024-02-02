Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. 2,283,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

