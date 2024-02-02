Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Valley Bancorp stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Pacific Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Further Reading

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

