Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.15.

PANW stock opened at $339.97 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

