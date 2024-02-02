Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $12,867.82 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $12,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,247.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76.

On Wednesday, December 13th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.