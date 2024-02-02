Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $17.48

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $19.89. Paramount Global shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 37,816 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 25.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Paramount Global by 581.8% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 87,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

