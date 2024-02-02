Patrick Brickley Sells 6,360 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 994 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $20,396.88.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everbridge

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.