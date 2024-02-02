Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $160.00 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.08. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

