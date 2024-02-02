Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 18,200 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.05% of NET Power worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Price Performance

NET Power stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 32,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,739. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

About NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.